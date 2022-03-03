CANTON – Down one point with nine seconds left on the clock, Kyle Keener stood at the free-throw line with a chance to take the lead. Sequoyah’s senior point guard, without flinching, hit both shots as the home crowd erupted.
Kell advanced the ball to its side of the court and, after a Sequoyah timeout, looked to inbound to its 7-foot center, Peyton Marshall.
All Sequoyah head coach Allen Carden remembers before the play was forward Matthew Traynor saying that he was going to jump the pass that he knew was going to Marshall. The whistle blew, the ball flew through the air, and Traynor was there to break up the play, forcing Kell to intentionally foul Keener.
This time, Keener missed the first free-throw of a 1-and-1 opportunity, but with 1.6 seconds left on the clock, all Kell could do was launch a full-court shot which came up short.
Sequoyah escaped with a 71-70 win over the No. 2 seeded Kell and punched its ticket to the Class AAAAAA Final Four on Wednesday night. The Chiefs also became the first Cherokee County boys’ basketball team to reach the semifinals since Tony Ingle’s Cherokee High School team did in 1982.
“These kids just battled,” Sequoyah coach Allen Carden said. “The energy level was off the charts, and that contributed with our good defense. [Marshall] was such a load, but we just kept fighting and clawing, and Kyle’s free throws were big.”
Though it was Keener who closed out the game at the line, Preston Parker had his best game of the playoff run so far. Parker scored a game-high 28 points, including a pair of four-point plays.
“Preston Parker played an unbelievable game,” Carden said. “He had a rough night against Rockdale County, and he really came back focused. He worked hard in practice and after it. People do not know he was here for three hours after practice yesterday, getting in 300 shots.”
Dylan Wolle scored 20 points, and Keener finished with 14. Fisher Mitchell added seven points, including a key 3-pointer halfway through the fourth period.
On Kell’s side, Marshall provided a nice lift off the bench. The sophomore scored a team-best 24 points and made two free-throws to give Kell a 70-69 lead with 11.4 seconds left. Marshall forced Sequoyah’s forwards into early foul trouble as they struggled to defend him effectively.
Junior guard Parrish Johnson Jr. was Kell’s second-leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Dylan Cambridge’s 12-point night.
Neither team could gain much traction with the lead on Wednesday night. Kell took a two-point advantage into the fourth quarter, but Sequoyah retook the lead two minutes later at 58-56.
With three minutes remaining, Keener hit a transition 3-pointer that pushed the Chiefs’ lead to 69-62. Kell answered with an 8-0 run behind the trio of Marshall, Johnson Jr. and Cambridge. However, Sequoyah bounced back and finished the job.
“They just kept throwing haymakers at us, and we kept handling them and coming right back at them,” Carden said. “We never backed down. It was a high-scoring game, but I thought our defense was great. There is only so much you can do with [Marshall].”
Kell won its first two playoff games by at least 13 points, but Sequoyah proved to be a much stiffer threat. The Longhorns made repeated surges on offense, though it just was not enough to knock off a high-octane Chiefs team.
Wednesday’s game was an impressive display of poise and resiliency from Sequoyah. The Chiefs have been tested through their first three playoff games, and they passed without hesitation. Sequoyah’s next opponent is the No. 2 seeded Buford. The game will be played on Saturday at the University of West Georgia.
“At this point, it does not matter if you win by 30, score 135 or win by 1,” Carden said. “It just matters that you do. Our resiliency was really great. That is what I am most proud of.”
