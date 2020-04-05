Taylor Gallegos' high school lacrosse career did not stuff the Allatoona record books.
The defender was not a star player, but rather one of the glue players that made the team what it was. Gallegos played the game because she loved it.
"I began playing in the sixth grade," she said. "I kept playing because my high school team was made up of the girls that I had been playing with since I was little."
Gallegos plans on attending Georgia Southern, majoring in biology. After two years, she hopes to transfer to either Auburn or Georgia to complete her studies and become a marine biologist.
"I love being by the ocean," Gallegos said.
Gallegos, who also played two years of volleyball at Alllatoona, said she saw one big correlation between lacrosse and marine biology -- hard work.
"You have to work for your spot," she said. "You have to go all in."
Gallegos played all four years for the Allatoona lacrosse team. Last season was cut short because she tore a ligament in her ankle, while this year -- after the Lady Buccaneers got off to a 4-1 start -- came to an end because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gallegos said the premature end to the season was a lot harder than she thought it would be, but she still came away with some good memories.
"One of my favorite (memories) came in the next-to-last game we played this year," Gallegos said of a 15-4 win over Dalton. "I got a lot of playing time, and I got to experience one of my last games with my teammates."
Gallegos said the best part of playing lacrosse for her was playing with her friends.
"The No. 1 thing is the relationships," she said. "Not only with my teammates, but with my coaches and authority figures. Those relationships will shape all my relationships in the future."
With the pandemic and the closure of schools robbing Gallegos, her teammates and countless others of its spring sports and graduation ceremonies, Gallegos had some advice for the high school students and athletes who will come behind her.
"Something this whole situation has taught me is to take in high school," Gallegos said. "I was one of those people who had a countdown until it was my senior year. I always wanted to get on to the next thing. So, take in high school. You don't know when it will be the last time something happens."
