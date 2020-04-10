Synclair Savage is finding ways to continue to work out while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
She has a four-day plan her summer coach wants her to follow. Savage’s strength coach sends her workouts to do using the weights she has at home. She is also hearing from one of her future college coaches, South Carolina assistant head track and field coach Delethea Quarles, who is in charge of the athletes who perform jumps
“I’m hearing from coach ‘D,’” Savage said. “She is checking on my to make sure that I’m staying active.”
Savage is staying active, but not necessarily the way she wants to be. The workouts are not a good substitute for running a full track schedule for North Cobb Christian, and this was a year everything was supposed to come together.
The future Gamecock was supposed to try and defend the three state titles she won last spring in the long jump, 100-meters and 200-meters.
“I was really disappointed when everything came to an end,” Savage said. “My times were dropping from last year.”
More importantly, there was unfinished business for the Lady Eagles, who finished second in the state in 2019.
“As a team, we were really going for a state championship,” she said.
Savage said the abrupt end came as a shock. Intitially, her thoughts were how could this happen?
“I was thinking my senior year is over. Track is over,” she said. “But now, I’m trying to thing more with a positive attitude.”
Savage said she knows she will eventually get back on the track and there will be a return to normalcy. Knowing she will get to compete in the SEC is a blessing, and she is now most upset with the season’s cancelation because many of her teammates won’t have the chance to show what they can do to earn a scholarship like she did.
Once she arrives on campus, Savage said she wants to study exercise science or nursing. She is undecided which major to choose to get there — be it biology, kinesiology or something else, but she said she is prepared to work hard.
The same can be said for her effort on the track. If she excells there and in the pit like she did at North Cobb Christian, she could follow in the footsteps of former Wheeler standout Aries Merritt or former Kell and University of Georgia star Kendell Williams, who both competed in the Olympics.
“That would be cool,” Savage said. “I want to work and see where I can get.”
