Rachel Price said the happiest moment she ever had playing lacrosse came during her sophomore season at Lassiter.
The Lady Trojans had just beaten Mill Creek in the Class 6A/7A state semifinals and they were headed to the state championship match.
This spring, Price felt the opposite when the season was canceled because of the cornoavirus pandemic.
"It was awful," she said. "I didn't know what to do. It went away so fast."
During her four years at Lassiter, Price and her teammates have had a lot of success. In 2017 and 2018, the Lady Trojans advanced to the championship game. Last season, however, they stumbled. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs, which set up this season as the year of redemption.
"That's what we thought," said Price, a senior captain who has been playing the game for nearly a decade. "All the people on the team have grown. We wanted to make sure we got a ring before we left school."
She started playing lacrosse when her father was coaching a youth program. It didn't take long for her to fall in love with the game.
"It was companionship," Price said. "It was about the team. About being part of a family."
She led the team in ground balls forced a year ago and as a three-year starter on defense, Price has played well enough to earn a scholarship from Kennesaw State. Taking the field as an Owl is something she is looking forward to more than ever.
"It's going to be a lot more emotional," she said. "I'll be playing for all my teammates who won't be playing in college. I'll be playing for all those who had their season taken away from them."
Even better for Price, two of her current teammates -- Lily Wisdom and Errin Crowe -- will join her on the team at Kennesaw State. Price said she is also looking forward to the opportunity of getting to face some of her Lassiter teammates who will be at opposing schools.
Once she gets on campus, the plan is to study marketing and communications. She said she can see similarities in her course of study and lacrosse.
"I've learned how to be a leader," she said. "I understand how to lead a team, and I'm a good people person. It works on the field and in business."
Price also said she could see herself as a high school coach. It's something she is already doing on the youth level.
"I like spreading the game," she said. "It's important to show what a great game this is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.