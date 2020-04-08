Preston Howerton played baseball as a youngster.
The game wasn't for him. He found it too slow. It was about that time that a friend asked Howerton to join him at a lacrosse camp, and it didn't take long for him to find a new passion.
"I wanted more contact," he said. "I like the overall physicalness and speed of the game. Baseball had gotten a little boring."
For the last nine years, Howerton has played attack. The last four of those for the Hawks.
One of his favorite memories came from his sophomore season when Hillgrove played for the area championship against Kennesaw Mountain. The teams played the game through pouring rain and the Hawks had to overcome injuries. Howerton replaced one of those injured players, and went on to score a goal in the 11-9 victory.
After a full junior season, the injury bug caught Howerton this year. A broken wrist kept him out of the early part of the season, but once he returned to the field, it didn't take long to make an impact. In the three games he was able to play he had hattricks in each, scoring three goals against East Coweta, Newnan and North Paulding.
When the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hillgrove was 6-3 and poised to claim another area title, with much bigger goals.
"We thought this was the year," Howerton said. "Our chemistry was better. We knew each other really well."
Because the season came to an abrupt end, he said he is considering playing on the club lacrosse team when he attends the University of Georgia to study mechanical engineering.
"It's really in my head," he said. "I wanted a chance to prepare to play my last game."
Howerton, who has a 4.3 grade-point-average and is a three-time scholar athlete award winner, loves to build computers and hopes to work at Lockheed Martin or a large tech company, said he sees similarities in the game of lacrosse and mechanical engineering.
"There are a lot of moving parts," he said. "They all have to move in sync to be successful."
Hillgrove proved to be successful during Howerton's career, and he said a lot of that should be credited to the surrounding community.
"Hillgrove has great diversity in the community," he said. "Everyone supports everyone."
