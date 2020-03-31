Louise McKee is going to study psychology when she attends Auburn University in the fall.
She plans being a counselor, and she hopes to take what she has learned from being a cheerleader and tennis player at Mount Paran Christian and put it to good use.
"With cheerleading, I learned how to deal with conflict -- when people disagree and how to deal with them," McKee said. "With tennis, you can be your biggest opponent. You get in your own head. You're working on your own mind to keep your mental game strong."
McKee, who carries a 3.7 grade-point average, needed all those skills when she found out her final tennis season was likely over.
The Mount Paran players and coaches were preparing to leave for an away match when they got the news it was postponed because of rain. Practice was scheduled for later that afternoon, but before they could get to the court, they got the news that practice was canceled, and there was an emergency meeting as schools were being closed across the state because of the coronavirus.
"It's really sad, and I took it really hard," said McKee, who was also on Mount Paran's last four state champion competitive cheerleading squads. "We hadn't played much because of the rain, and now that the weather was beginning to clear, everything was closed down. The worst part about it was, at the time, nobody knew it was going to be our last match."
If it was her last match, McKee went out a winner.
Playing singles, she went 3-0 this season. She was a key member of three teams that had deep runs in the Class A playoffs -- reaching the quarterfinals as a freshman and sophomore, and the semifinals as a junior.
One of the things McKee will miss is goofing off during matches -- not while she was playing, but while watching her teammates.
"It makes it a lot more fun," McKee said. "I liked yelling back and forth between the courts, or we would get together and do a cheer. It was fun for me to yell encouragement."
McKee does not plan on playing tennis in college, although she said she will continue to play recreationally because of her love of the game. She said she may look into trying to join the cheerleading squad at Auburn, but whatever she does when she arrives on campus, it will definitely be something different, and a noticeable start to a new chapter in her life.
"I've been going to Mount Paran since preschool," McKee said. "The thing it has done for me the most is it's built my faith and relationship with God. It's a second home to me."
