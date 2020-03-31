Right after soccer practice, Libbie Weiner and her Marietta teammates found out school would be closed because of the coronavirus.
The players had a team dinner that night, and the thought quickly hit them.
"What if this is our last soccer practice and team dinner?" Weiner said.
Weiner is a senior at Marietta High School, a captain and a center midfielder, and, unfortunately, it appears as if her soccer career has come to an early end, just as the Lady Blue Devils (6-3-1, 3-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) appeared to be on the way to the postseason.
"It's kind of sad," Weiner said. "Everything we worked so hard for. We were in position to make the playoffs."
Despite that, Weiner said she holds nothing but good memories of playing with her teammates at Marietta.
"The best thing was always connecting as a team," she said. 'If you don't trust each other and have each other's backs, you can't be successful. When you have that core connection, it's fun. It's because of our chemistry."
Weiner scored goals in each of her final three home games, capped with a satisfying win against McEachern.
"We lost to them 2-0 twice last year," she said. "This time, we beat them 11-1. That was great and a lot of fun."
Weiner, who has a 4.35 grade-point average, is preparing to head to the University of Georgia in the fall to study supply chain management. It is not lost on her that being successful in product distribution is a lot like being successful on the pitch.
"In the distribution of products for Home Depot in ports like New York, it's all about getting it done the most efficient way possible." Weiner said. "On the soccer field, it's about getting it done efficiently with the fewest passes needed."
While a new phase of her life it getting ready to start, Weiner said there are a few things she will always carry with her from Marietta.
Weiner said she will miss the traditions like rolling the school with toilet paper at the beginning of the year. She will also miss big sisters and little sisters, where she was paired with a freshman to help her adjust to high school life.
More than anything, though, Weiner said she will always carry those who made a difference with her.
"The school and the community, you know everyone," she said, "and everyone knows you."
