Breanna Morgan grew up playing a lot of different sports.
She tried basketball, softball and ran track, but none of those really captured her attention like soccer. Morgan developed a fondness for the game from her mother, Marie, who had played in college. Morgan's mother was also her first soccer coach.
"I played a lot of different sports," Breanna Morgan said. "It was around middle school when I decided I should probably choose one. Soccer was the one I enjoyed the most. It was the one where I felt like I bonded most with the team."
That was especially the case this season. Morgan, the daughter of Marietta High School football coach Richard Morgan, was starting for the fourth year at left back. She and her fellow senior teammates had made a pact heading into their final season that 2020 was not going to be a repeat of 2019.
"Last year, we didn't have the best season," Breanna Morgan said. "We all got together and said, next year, as seniors, it was going to be different. We were going to show our leadership, and we were going to make the playoffs.
Marietta was in position to do just that. The Lady Blue Devils were 6-3-1 overall and 3-1 in Region 3AAAAAAA when play was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Morgan held out hope that the season would be resumed, but that came to an end Wednesday when Gov. Brian Kemp announced schools would be closed the remainder of the academic year.
"I thought they would figure out something for us to do," Morgan said. "I know coach (Thomas Buresi) is proud of us, but its not the kind of season we wanted."
Morgan, who has played soccer for 13 years said, she does not plan on trying to continue her soccer career in college when she arrives at the University of Georgia in the fall. She plans to study computer science, with an eye on a career in IT cyber security.
Initially, Morgan said she hopes to work for a local company helping keep it secure, but a bigger career path helping the FBI or CIA combat cyber criminals is not out of the realm of possibility.
"That would be so cool to do," she said.
Armed with a 4.46 grade-point average and soon to have a diploma from Marietta's International Baccalaureate program, Morgan said she is ready for the challenge, but there will always be a little part of Marietta that goes with her, wherever she ends up.
"It has such a hometown feel," Morgan said. "You learn how to make family-bond type of relationships with people who aren't your family."
