Maddie Beasley said one of her greatest memories from being on the track and field team at Hillgrove was the day she cleared 10-feet.
“It seems like you are always stuck at 9-feet,” she said. “But when I cleared the bar, my whole team was jumping and clapping for me.”
She said it was also a mental hurdle to climb past. As a pole vaulter, she was now in double digits, a milestone she couldn’t have seen coming early in her freshman year.
“I played JV basketball,” she said. “I was in the weight room and coach came up and said, ‘Hey, do you want to pole vault? Try it, you’ll love it.”
After weeks of learning the basics, Beasley finally had an opportunity to actually try vaulting. She was hooked, especially after the first time she cleared the bar.
“That’s a feeling I don’t think I will ever forget,” she said.
That feeling has treated her well. During her career at Hillgrove, she has earned four varsity letters. She was rookie of the yearm and twice she was team MVP. In addition, she was team captain as a junior and a senior, and set the school record with a vault of 10-feet-8.
The only thing missing from the resume was a podium finish at the state championships. She had qualified twice, finishing 10th as a sophomore and ninth a year ago. A possible top finish was something she was in position to achieve this spring before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remainder of season.
Beasley plans on entering the medical field in college. She plans to go into physical therapy, nursing or psychology, but when the announcement was made that her high school career was over, she had an epiphany.
Before, she was unsure whether she would try to continue her pole vaulting career in college. Now, it appears as if she has changed her mind. She has offers from Berry College, Southern Wesleyan among others. If she decides to continue vaulting, Beasley said she will take nothing for granted, and she’s already made it clear to her Hillgrove teammates to do the same.
“I told all my teammates, practice like its your last time,” Beasley said. “Respect each other, don’t take anything in high school for granted.”
