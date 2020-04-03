Kate Mutimer has been playing soccer as long as she can remember.
She was already on the field playing at her church when she was as young as 5 years old. The love of the game continued to grow, and it was one of the main reasons Mutimer continued to play once she reached Marietta High School.
"You can really work as a team (when you play soccer)," she said, "but I stayed on the team because of the friendships and bonds that I've made."
Mutimer was one of the two senior captains on this year's Lady Blue Devils squad, helping lead the team to a 6-3-1 record and a 3-1 mark in Region 3AAAAAAA play. Marietta was on the verge of qualifying for the state playoffs when the season came to a halt, and later canceled altogether, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The day before everything was canceled we were at practice doing a team-bonding juggling exercise," Mutimer said. "We were in a circle and all holding hands. When the drill was over, coach said, 'Now, everybody go wash your hands.' That was our last practice."
Mutimer's high school soccer career was officially over.
"It was devastating," she said. "I had been looking forward to being a captain in my senior season my whole career."
Now, Mutimer is looking forward to starting the next phase of her life, albeit with a heavy heart because of the current circumstances. In the fall, Mutimer will take her 4.6 grade-point average and her International Baccalaureate diploma to downtown Atlanta as she begins her college studies at Georgia Tech.
Upon arriving on campus, Mutimer will neither play soccer nor attempt to be a cheerleader, which she was as a junior and senior at Marietta. She plans to concentrate on her studies, majoring in business administration with a minor in engineering.
It is a unique combination, but Mutimer hopes to turn that knowledge into a career in sports. Her dream job is to work for a professional sports team, but not just any team.
"I want to work for the Miami Heat," Mutimer said of the NBA team. "I've already applied for a Miami Heat internship."
Whether in Atlanta or Miami, Mutimer said she will hold what she has learned at Marietta High School close to her.
"I'll miss the team," she said. "I'll miss the traditions. We're like a huge family."
