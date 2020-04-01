It did not take long for Jayla Bibbs to realize her passion.
Following in the footsteps of her father, who was a soccer coach, and her cousin, who was a player, Bibbs turned her attention to soccer at the age of 3. She became a defender because she liked a physical style of play, which the final line of defense is known for.
Now, Bibbs is waiting until she can put a uniform on again and play the game she loves.
"I'm going to appreciate it a lot more because it was taken away from me," she said, "but I'll get a fresh start, and that is amazing."
The fresh start will come when Bibbs starts her college career at Reinhardt University and begins her study of early childhood education. Right now, though, she understands her high school career at Hillgrove is likely over because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bibbs is trying to process her feelings -- a mixture of sadness, anger and bewilderment. Initially, when the schools were first closed, Bibbs thought she may get back on the pitch, but when the date was extended to April 24, the realization started to sink in.
"I was hoping I might get back to my senior season," she said, "but when they moved the date, we realized our season is done. I'm upset because we didn't get to finish the run we were working so hard for."
That run was a trip through the playoffs toward a potential state championship. Through eight games, Hillgrove (7-1, 4-0 Region 3AAAAAAA) had only allowed two goals.
Bibbs has been a key member of the varsity squad as a defender for the last three seasons, and she said the highlight of her career was her ability to score on corner kicks. In fact, she did it four times as a junior.
Bibbs helped the Lady Hawks advance to the state quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons. When schools were closed, Hillgrove was on the verge of taking complete control of the region this year, on the way to another championship.
Still, Bibbs enjoyed her time playing for the program, and she learned to embrace the pressure of expectations.
"It was stressful," Bibbs said. "Every year, we are supposed to win the region. It's good to be part of a successful program, but you didn't want to be the ones that don't keep the standard."
After getting over the shock of the season likely ending, Bibbs said one of the biggest challenges was not having the daily bonding with her teammates.
"We formed really great relationships with all the players and coaches," she said. "I miss them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.