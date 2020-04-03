Hillgrove's Riley Lodahl is going to play soccer in college at Oglethorpe University.
He has already made one decision.
"I think I'll have to play every game like it's my last," Lodahl said. "I never realized it could all be taken away from me. I kind of took it for granted until now."
Lodahl said he played a number of sports when he was growing up, but soccer was the game that really captured his attention. It seemed to be a no-brainer to him as to what he would do once he reached high school.
"I stuck with it," Lodahl said. It was the most fun."
Lodahl, a captain for the 2020 season, played right back or center back for Hillgrove over three years on the varsity squad. The last two years, the Hawks won the Region 3AAAAAAA championship and were on the verge of playing for a state title
It seemed like Hillgrove was on track to make another run at a title this season after its 6-0-2 start, but the coronavirus pandemic took it away.
"It's really gone," Lodahl said. "We were kind of robbed."
While there will not be a state title, Lodahl said there will still be plenty to celebrate, as he and his senior teammates will always remember taking the program to another level.
"We had nine seniors playing together since the sixth grade," Lodahl said. "We all grew together. It's like a brotherhood. We all played for each other, and you don't want to lose it."
Lodahl also knows that his time at Hillgrove helped build the foundation to be successful in the future.
"Not many schools do as much for their students," he said. "They provide us all kinds of incentives to be better."
Lodahl, who took those incentives and will graduate with a 4.3 grade-point average, will look to study pre-med at Oglethorpe. While he is undecided on a specific area of specialization, he has considered radiology and anesthesiology, although he is not sold on the latter.
"They pay a lot in malpractice insurance," Lodahl said.
