When the Pope boys lacrosse team completed the 2019 season, Carter McCullough found himself two goals short of setting the single-season record.
He had missed four games at the beginning of the season, and when he did not get the chance to break the record, he wondered what might have been.
This year, McCullough got off to a fast start, as did Pope. He helped lead the Greyhounds to a 7-4 record and, more importantly, a 4-0 mark in Area 4 play. Pope seemed to be on the way to the state playoffs before the schools were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and McCullough was on his way to rewriting the Greyhounds' record book.
He already had 34 goals this season, which gave him 142 for his career. With more than half the season to play, he was only 20 goals short of Sam Metzinger's mark of 162 goals set in 2018.
Now, it looks like McCullough will finish his high school career painfully short.
"I was pretty upset about that," he said.
McCullough, an attacker, has been a key member of Pope's varsity squad for four years, helping the Greyhounds advance to back-to-back playoff appearances, including a state quarterfinal run in 2018. He started the last three seasons and will finish his career fourth on the career list in total points (188) and with the single-game goal scoring record (9).
While becoming one of Pope's most prolific goal-scorers was nice, McCullough said the thing that he was happiest about during his high school career was the fact he got to spend it playing with lifelong friends. He and his other senior teammates began playing together long before hitting the high school level.
"The best thing was the competition," McCullough said. "We all competed at a high level, and we knew we could compete hard against each other in practice and still be friends when practice was over."
McCullough said a team without egos made it easier to be successful.
"A lot of teams are together when they play a game," he said, "but we like to hang out outside of lacrosse."
He is certain those friendships will continue even after they disperse to college.
McCullough plans on attending the University of North Georgia, where he will study business with an eye on corporate law. He had a chance to play lacrosse in college, but he has decided against it. He said he feels it is important for him to concentrate on his studies and build on the foundation he started during his time at Pope.
"I'm going to miss being around everybody," McCullough said. "Pope has a good atmosphere and all the teachers are awesome. It was great being there."
