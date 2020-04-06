This was supposed to be the year.
After losing to Lambert in the Class 6A-7A semifinals last season and in the state championship match the year before, this was supposed to be the year Lassiter regained the state championship.
“We wanted to play Lambert again,” Lassiter captain Carson Dickson said. “We really thought we had a chance to win.”
The Trojans were 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state according to LaxNumbers, when the season came to an end because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dickson said the abrupt end was really tough on him and his teammates.
“We’ve been thinking about this season since we started doing workouts in September,” he said. “We really thought we had a good chance because we have such a talented roster.”
Many of those players — including nine seniors — have been playing together for the better part of 10 years, and it was one of the main reasons Dickson began playing the game in the first place.
“I started playing in the second or third grade,” he said. “I used to play soccer, but all my friends who (were in the Lassiter system) were playing lacrosse. My dad also played when he was growing up in New York. It’s what drew me to the game.”
Luckily for Dickson, he will have the opportunity to continue his lacrosse career when he attends Jacksonville University next fall. He’s on athletic scholarship and is going to study international business. Dickson said one of the big similarities between international business and lacrosse is fast decision making.
“You have to make smart decisions,” he said. “In business a decision can have long-term positive or negative effects. In lacrosse, it could be the difference between winning and losing.”
Dickson said he’s happy that he made the decision to continue playing in college. Some of his teammates who had decided not to play at the next level, are now having second thoughts. He said some wish they had another chance to play since this season ended so abruptly. It has led him to offer advice to those players who are coming behind him.
“Take advantage of any moment you have on the field,” Dickson said. “Even at practice. I miss every second of this. I’m going to appreciate the game a lot more when I get back on the field.”
