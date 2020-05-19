Having played baseball non-stop since he was 4 years old, Marietta catcher Bowen Mayfield already knew that his playing days were numbered.
However, he was not expecting his senior year to be cut short.
Mayfield had already made the decision at the end of his junior year that he was not going to pursue college baseball. Instead, he is going to the University of Georgia, where he plans to study computer science and get his masters in cyber security.
While it will be hard walking away from a game he has played his whole life, Mayfield is not ruling out being involved with baseball in some capacity in the future.
“I'm going to miss it a lot,” he said. “It's something that's been important to me. It's definitely been a big part of my life that has consumed a lot of time. I did have the opportunity to play for a smaller school, but I wanted to go somewhere bigger, so that's what I decided. It's definitely not something easy to let go, and I can see myself being in a coaching situation later.”
Mayfield has been a catcher since he was 12. What he loved most about that position was the relationships he built with his pitchers and being involved with every pitch. Catching also enhanced Mayfield's leadership skills, which proved essential during his time at Marietta.
“Bowen is just an unbelievable individual,” Marietta coach Phillip Rogers said. “If my son grew up to be like Bowen Mayfield, I'd be a happy father. I'm going to miss having a quality baseball player and human being out there on the field.”
While Mayfield has spent most of his baseball career behind the plate, he had also been playing in the outfield on a rotational basis. Marietta needed a left fielder last year, and Mayfield helped fill that role due to his exceptional speed.
While his outfield debut consisted of throwing out multiple baserunners, it also had its challenges. Those challenges consisted of being on the same page with his teammates.
“I had experience playing in the infield, but outfield was a different world for me,” Mayfield said. “The relationship between the pitcher and catcher is really important, so I really developed a relationship with the guys in the outfield because communication is so important.”
Mayfield said Marietta had a chance to make some noise this season in Region 3AAAAAAA play with an experienced, senior-laden pitching staff. However, when the coronavirus pandemic struck, schools were forced to close and spring sports were ultimately canceled.
While Marietta was 4-7 overall before the season came to an unexpected halt, the Blue Devils were finding their stride, having won three of their last five games. Mayfield was hitting .290 with three RBIs, which was good enough to earn second-team all-region.
