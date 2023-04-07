Brooks Koepka 65-67 -5
Sam Bennett (A) 68-68 -8
Collin Morikawa 69-69 -6
Jason Day 67-72 -5
Sam Burns 68-71 -5
Jordan Spieth 69-70 -5
Gary Woodland 68-72 -4
Phil Mickelson 71-69 -4
Joaquin Niemann 71-69 -4
Justin Rose 69-71 -4
KH Lee 74-67 -3
Ryan Fox 70-72 -3
Harris English 71-71 -2
Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-72 -2
Tom Kim 70-72 -2
Sepp Straka 70-73 -1
Harold Varner III 72-71 -1
Dustin Johnson 71-72 -1
Scottie Scheffler 68-75 -1
Tommy Fleetwood 72-71 -1
Tony Finau 69-74 -1
Mito Pereira 74-70 E
Tyrell Hatton 71-73 E
Max Homa 71-73 E
Taylor Moore 73-72 +1
SW Kim 73-72 +1
Zach Johnson 75-70 +1
JT Poston 74-72 +2
Charl Schwartzel 74-73 +3
Billy Horschel 73-74 +3
Scott Stallings 70-77 +3
Francesco Molinari 72-76 +4
Bryson DeChambeau 74-74 +4
Tom Hoge 74-74 +4
Mike Weir 72-76 +4
Bernhard Langer 75-74 +5
Ben Carr (A) 75-74 +5
Rory McIlroy 72-77 +5
Cameron Champ 76-74 +6
Danny Willett 75-75 +6
Vijay Singh 75-75 +6
Aldrich Potgieter (A) 77-74 +7
Brian Harman 77-74 +7
Matthew McClean (A) 77-74 +7
Corey Conners 73-79 +8
Gordon Sargent (A) 77-76 +9
Jose Maria Olazabal 77-77 +10
Players of note who did not finish the second round.
The second round will be completed starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Jon Rahm -9 thru 9
Victor Hovland -6 thru 10
Cameron Young -5 thru 9
Patrick Reed -4 thru 14
Shane Lowry -4 thru 13
Adam Scott -3 thru 10
Hideki Matsuyama -3 thru 8
Keegan Bradley -2 thru 11
Justin Thomas -2 thru 9
Xander Schauffele - 1 thru 10
Patrick Cantlay even thru 10
Tiger Woods +2 thru 11
Sergio Garcia +5 thru 14
Bubba Watson +7 thru 12
Larry Mize +12 thru 16
Sandy Lyle + 19 thru 17
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.