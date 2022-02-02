MABLETON — After a slow start, McEachern pulled away from Pebblebrook for a 54-45 victory in the Region 2AAAAAAA match-up Tuesday night.
The Lady Falcons led 27-18 at the end of the first half, but the Lady Indians turned it up during the final two quarters, outscoring Pebblebrook 36-18.
“The first half was horrible,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “In the second half, we challenged them to come out and turn it up, and they did.”
The win moves McEachern (13-8, 5-1) into first place in Region 2AAAAAAA, while Pebblebrook (11-8, 2-4) remains in fourth place.
The Lady Falcons gained some momentum in the second quarter, going on a 14-6 run, led by Kania Seymour with seven points. Seymour finished the night as the leading scorer for Pebblebrook with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
McEachern began to find a groove in the third quarter. Kristen Roche, who led the Lady Indians with 17 points, got things started for McEachern with a quick lay-up, followed quickly with scores by Jada Bates and Caelan Ellis to make the score 27-24. A few minutes later, Ellis made her second 3-pointer of the night to give the Lady Indians their first lead since the first quarter.
Pebblebrook tied the game at 31-31 after a successful free throw attempt by Kelcei Rivers, but a quick 3-pointer by Kalise Hill, who finished the night with 15 points, continued to add to McEachern’s momentum as it took a 38-35 lead.
McEachern continued the run in the fourth quarter, outscoring Pebblebrook 16-10.
“It’s a good win, because (Pebblebrook) is a good team, they are well coached, and they hustle and never quit,” Arthur said. “And that’s why I like competitions like this. I just hope we keep it up for four quarters, not two.”
(0) comments
