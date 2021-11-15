Wheeler has won consecutive state championships, now it is going for a third.
Coach Larry Thompson said the way to do that is to erase what happened last year and the year before.
“You can’t win a championship in November and December,” he said. “So you have to erase the thoughts and memories somehow and start from Square 1.”
The Wildcats return a number of players with experience, including Kyle Burns, a Radford University commit, along with Isaiah Collier (guard), Juvon Gamory (guard), Jalani Reynolds (small forward) and Arrinten Page (forward), all of whom Thompson expects to make an impact.
“This group has done a decent job of not letting last year's success dictate how hard they are working everyday in practice,” Thompson said. “I think that’s the most important thing is to somehow not be a champion from last season, and work like you have not won one before, and that’s what we are doing now.”
Kell, which was Wheeler’s toughest competitor during the 2020-21 season, is expecting another successful season. The two teams faced off four times last season, and the Wildcats won three out of the four match-ups, including the one that crowned them state champions.
“We are expecting to get back there and finish the drill,” coach Jermaine Sellers said. “We are going to be young, but our expectations don’t change as a program. Our guys have been working hard and they are focused, and we would like to get back and hopefully we can get it done this year.”
The Longhorns lost eight seniors to graduation last year, and lost Scoot Henderson, who reclassified to graduate high school a year early and joined the NBA G League, but Sellers said his team has experience returning. Among that experience is Aaron Smith (wing), PJ Johnson (guard), Dylan Cambridge (forward) and Jaylen Colon (guard).
South Cobb, one of the few teams that beat Wheeler last year, will be back this year under first year coach Hollis Bethea. Ben Eshun (center) and Donte Long (forward) will be returning to the court for the Eagles this season.
In Class AAAAAAA, things may look a little different on the court for Pebblebrook, who is coming off a Region 2AAAAAAA championship and advanced to the fourth round of the state tournament, but coach George Washington said he is not expecting his team’s style of play to change.
“The ingredients are different, but the formula is still the same,” Washington said. “We have different players, different roles, but we are going to keep the same formula of playing hard, playing great defense and just being Pebblebrook.”
Some of those different players Washington is expecting to step up and lead his team this year are guards Andre Young, Nyle Hillmon and Kami Young along with wing Jaiun Simon and Jordan Brown, who is new to the team this year.
McEachern, who finished second in Region 2AAAAAAA behind Pebblebrook and advanced to the fourth round of state playoffs, will have a new look this year under first-year coach Tremayne Anchrum.
The Indians lost key players Chance Moore, who now plays at the University of Arkansas and Cam McDowell, now at the University of Georgia, but will be led by seniors Braden Sparks (guard) and Michael Jacobs (guard).
In Region 3AAAAAAA, Walton is coming off of a region championship and will be bringing back seniors Charlie Ames (guard) and Parker Mayo (guard) after losing six seniors to graduation last year.
Marietta was the region runner-up, even with having to miss more than a month because of COVID protocols
Hillgrove now has former South Cobb coach Greg Moultire at the helm.
After finishing fourth in Region 7A Private and advancing to the first round of state playoffs, North Cobb Chrisitan coach Greg Matta said he hopes that without the imminent threat of COVID-19, his team will be able to make a deeper playoff push.
The Eagles will be led by seniors Jack Hewitt (guard) and Tremain Davis (guard), as they go up against a tough schedule in a region consisting of Mount Paran Christian and Walker.
Walker finished as the third seed in the region last season. The Wolverines are returning guards DJ Dennis, CJ Brown and Ricky McKenzie.
“We have a tough schedule, we travel to Hardway for our first game,” Matta said. “(But) in our (region), every night will be a fight.”
