Cobb County high school soccer is off to a fresh start with the 2021 season.
Following last year’s season being cut short because of the current coronavirus pandemic area coaches are happy to have their teams back on the pitch.
Harrison coach Jonathan Gross has said there are smiles everywhere during practices and they are optimistic that they will get to play a full season this spring.
“It was such a pleasure and relief to get back on the field,” said Gross, who coaches the boys and the girls varsity programs at Harrison. “Personally, it’s as happy as I can get to be around these players who are really special.”
Harrison’s teams lost a combined 10 seniors from the Class of 2020. This season, the rosters are led with eight seniors.
“Some of the current seniors you can see their motivation level,” the 14th-year coach said. “They saw what happened to the senior class last year and they know what a blessing it is to be playing.”
Both teams are expected to be successful this season as they move up a class into Region 3AAAAAAA. The Lady Hoyas, who will be led by seniors Emma Dalton, Kate May, Sophie Dishman and Abby Langston, have a 2019 region championship to defend, and they were a state finalist appearance in the same year.
Harrison’s teams will get plenty of challenges in Class AAAAAA. The Hillgrove boys advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state quarters in 2019, while Pebblebrook, Campbell, North Cobb, Walton all made the playoffs. The Hawks were undefeated in 10 games last season (8-0-2) and will be led by seniors Owen Maratsos, Josh Najjar and Alex Brahm.
Osborne’s boys team has the same goal as before the pandemic hit. It’s all about winning.
“Osborne’s not been known for any big accomplishments or achievements when it comes to soccer and so we’re trying to change that perception,” Aaron Foster said. “But the goal is the same -- compete for the region championship and try to finish in the top two so that we can host a state tournament game.”
The Cardinals will be led by seniors Edgar Garcia, Angel Escobedo and Jaasiel Martinez, who were 5-3 last year before the stoppage.
Osborne will compete in the new-look hyper-competitive Region 6AAAAAA. They made the playoffs in 2019, but will now undergo a challenge to be one of the four playoff qualifiers from a region that includes Lassiter and Kennesaw Mountain, which made the playoffs in Class AAAAAAA and dropped into Class AAAAAA this year. Allatoona, Pope and Sprayberry also made the playoffs with the Greyhounds making the deepest run, advancing to the final four.
“We’re focusing on next-level stuff this year,” Foster said. “Most of these guys spent all fall playing club soccer and so technique and skill is way ahead of where it’s been.”
After being on the sidelines for eight months, he said the teams has been waiting on the day it was time to put on the cleats again and represent their school.
Foster said he already sees a difference in the motivation and intensity his 2021 team is being to the field.
“Everyday they come to practice they’re putting in the work and every night on game night is turned all the way up,” Foster said. “Before this happened we kind of took it for granted that if it didn’t happen today we could try again tomorrow and these guys seem to understand that tomorrow is not promised.”
The Pope and Allatoona girls faced each other in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs. The Lady Greyhounds won that meeting and advanced to the state quarterfinals. Sprayberry also made the playoffs.
In Class A Private, Whitefield Academy comes off a state championship appearance in 2019
