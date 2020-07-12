Luke Schniederjans birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Brett Barron and claim the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club on Sunday.
Schniederjans started the day three shots back and shot a final round 71 to finish the tournament at even par, 213. His steady play proved to be the difference. His final round consisted had only one birdie and one bogey. He took the lead by himself for the first time on the 13th hole and kept it until he was already in the clubhouse.
Barron, the 2018 Amateur champion shot 74, but had at least a share of the lead until he bogeyed the par 5 12th. He followed that with a bogey at the 227-yard par 3 15th, but recovered with a birdie on 16 to pull back within one. Playing the final hole, the Suwanee resident needed a birdie to force a playoff. A wedge on his third shot left him a 10-foot putt for a birdie, which he made to send the pair back to the 18th tee.
Schniederjans, the former Harrison High School and current Georgia Tech standout, found the fairway while Barron hit his tee shot in the fairway bunker. Schniederjans applied extra pressure by reaching the 528-yard par 5 in two, while Barron had to lay up in the fairway. Schniederjans rolled his 40-foot eagle putt to within 3 feet, and after the former champion missed his birdie putt, Schniederjans made the comebacker to secure the title.
“Where the tee was on 18 today, it was like total match play (for the playoff), so I just decided to be aggressive,” Schniederjans said in a release. “I hit 3-wood off the tee. On the second shot, I had some mud on the left side (of the ball), so I just tried to play a little cut with a 4-iron. (Barron) had gotten up and down on the last hole, so I figured I needed to two-putt. It was a tough two-putt, I had to hit a delicate putt down there (on the eagle attempt).
"Any tournament you play you want to win, but this will be a really cool memory to win the Georgia State Amateur here at the Atlanta Athletic Club.”
Peachtree Corner's Maxwell Ford shot a final round 72 to finish at 2-over and in third place. Sugar Hill's Austin Mancilla finished fourth, at 3-over, while Alpharetta's Nicolas Cassidy was fifth at 4-over.
Jake Peacock shot the low round of the tournament with a 4-under par 67. It was one of only two rounds under par for the day, and it vaulted the Milton resident all the way into a sixth-place with Ringgold's Benjamin Rebne at 5-over par.
Last year, former Kennesaw Mountain star Jonathan Keppler became the first player from Cobb County to win the state Amateur in 38 years, now Cobb can claim two in a row.
Schniederjans, playing in his first Amateur since 2016 and first tournament since March, began the day with 10 straight pars before a bogey at No. 11. He got back to even par with a birdie at the 12th, which may have been his most pivotal hole of the week. He played it in 4-under with an eagle and two birdies. He was also aided by a kind role on the 15th, when his 6-foot par putt went all the way around the hole before dropping in.
He became the first Georgia Tech player to win the Amateur since Bunky Henry in 1964.
For much of the afternoon, Schniederjans trailed both Barron and the other overnight co-leader Deven Patel. The Johns Creek resident shot a final-round 79, but he was only one over for the tournament, and one shot out of the lead, until a triple bogey at the 451-yard par 4 14th ended his chances.
Starting the day in solo third place was Alex Ross, but Sunday was not the Atlanta resident's day. A double bogey on his first hole foreshadowed a final round 87 that dropped him all the way to 45th place.
Other local players in the final round included Marietta's Matthew Hayes, who shot 76 to finish the tournament at 15-over par and tied for 45th, while Kennesaw State's Takafumi Shimogi closed with a 78 to finish at 18-over in 57th.
Additional players of note included 2010 champion Lee Knox, who shot 74 and finished at 12-over and tied for 32nd along with 2004 champion David Denham. Bob Royak, the 2019 U.S. Senior Amateur champion shot a final-round 80 to finish at 15-over and tied for 45th as did two time champion David Noll (2003, 11) who finished at 16-over and tied for 52nd.
