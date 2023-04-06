AUGUSTA — Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took a big step toward a possible defense of his title Thursday with an opening round 68 to finish at 4-under par.
Scheffler is trying to become only the fourth back-to-back Masters champion and first since Tiger Woods did it in 2001 and 2002. The other two players who completed the task were Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) and Nick Faldo (1989-90). During his pre-tournament press conference Scheffler said anytime he could be mentioned in the same breath with the likes of that trio is special, but it’s not something he spends a lot of time thinking about.
“It’s so special and cool when it happens, but it doesn’t motivate me out here,” Scheffler said on Tuesday. I’m just trying to come out here and could my best and play good golf and have fun. Outside of that, I’m just hoping to have a good attitude and just come out here and just do the best that I can do, and wherever that ends up in my career, I’ll be happy with.”
Playing with U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, who also shot 68, Thursday was another day that made the current No. 1 player in the world happy, too.
“I hit it really nice, a lot of fairways, a lot of greens,” Scheffler said. “Got a lot of good looks and I thought I was hitting a lot of good putts, just hitting a lot of edges, which happens.”
After an opening par, he hit a 366-yard drive on the second hole to set up a mid-iron approach. Scheffler, off a slight downhill lie used a crossover-step follow through on his second shot and the ball stopped 2 feet from the hole for eagle.
He was still 2-under when he reached the par-5 13th. Scheffler knocked his second shot on the green to 9-feet for eagle. His putt hung on the edge of the cup on the high side and he settled for a two-putt birdie.
Scheffler hit his second shot on the 15th hole 40 yards over the green, which set up a difficult pitch shot down the green toward the water. His pitch landed on the putting surface, took one more bounce and checked up. The ball rolled 4 feet past the hole, and he made the putt to get to 4-under par.
Heading into Round 2, Scheffler will get the benefit of the draw. After the late tee time on Thursday, he will have an earlier one on Friday. Initially it was supposed to be 10:30 a.m., but the playing committee moved up all the start times by an additional 30 minutes. Scheffler may be able to get the majority of his round in prior to the rains that are expected to arrive in the afternoon.
