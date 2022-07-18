ATLANTA -- If there ever was a doubt, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey made it perfectly clear Monday.
"We are a super league," he said. "This is a super league."
The declaration was made during his opening remarks to begin SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. They were in response to the recent move by the Big Ten to add USC and UCLA, which makes it a national conference and equal to the SEC with 16 teams.
Sankey said while the conference is always watching, the schools that currently make up the roster are comfortable with where they are at.
"We're engaged in conversation," he said. "The great news for the Southeastern Conference is that people call and say, 'Hey, you're doing something really special.' They kind of hint around the edges (about wanting to join). We know who we are. We're confident in our success. We're really looking forward to the expansion and being at 16 teams. (We) don't feel pressured to just operate at a number, but we'll watch what happens around us and be thoughtful but be nimble."
Many college football experts around the country expect there to be another round of conference realignment. Notre Dame seems to be one of the main targets, especially for the Big Ten, but it was also reported Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida State were being considered to become part of the SEC.
Sankey said expansion is not in the immediate plans.
"We're comfortable at 16," he said. "There's no sense of urgency, no sense of panic. We're not just shooting for a number of affiliations that make us better. Could they be out there? I would never say they're not. I would never say that we will.
"We're going to be evaluating the landscape. I'm not going to speculate. I actually am watching a lot of this activity operating around us, more so than impacting us directly."
One reason is because Oklahoma and Texas, which announced their decision to join the SEC, haven't gotten into the conference yet. That is currently expected in 2025.
One thing Sankey did want to point out is even with those additions, it is still truly the Southeastern Conference, with an emphasis on southeastern.
"We're in contiguous states, the southeast quadrant," he said. "I do have a few letters about what 'southeast' means. We are in the southeast quadrant of the United States. Those two additions actually restore rivalries. The Texas-Arkansas game last year was pretty special, but that goes back a long way. Obviously Texas and Texas A&M rivalry will be like our in-state rivalries across the league. You have Missouri and Oklahoma that are a quarter of the Big Eight that are now part of the Southeastern Conference and the opportunity for Arkansas and Oklahoma to play regularly.
"That's who we are. Those fan bases get it."
