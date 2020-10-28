The Kennesaw State men's basketball team's 2020-21 schedule has been set to coincide with the ASUN's announcement of a retooled conference season.
The Owls will open at home, hosting Carver College on Nov. 25, before welcoming Toccoa Falls three days later.
Kennesaw State will follow with three straight games on the road at UAB, Creighton and Belmont. The trip marks the first time the Owls will square off with UAB, and the third time they will face Creighton after falling to the Bluejays in last year's season opener in Omaha, Nebraska.
After the road trip, Kennesaw State will return to the Convocation Center to close out non-conference play against Samford on Dec. 19. In-state rivals Mercer and Thomas will bring the team to conference play.
The ASUN announced that conference play will move to a single-site format, with teams facing one another in a two-game series on the same weekend. The Owls will open conference play at home Dec. 31 against Jacksonville.
The conference scheduling change was recommended by the Athletics Administrators Committee and supported by the athletic trainers and the ASUN Medical Advisory Board, with the ASUN Presidents' Council unanimously approving it.
The amended format dramatically reduces the amount of contact among all league teams to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
"This scheduling model gives our teams and student-athletes the greatest chance to complete a full slate of conference games," ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a release. "The health and safety of our student-athletes and our university communities remain at the forefront of all our decisions on athletic competition. We recognize the possibility of a competitive interruption due to the pandemic, but this plan provides the greatest opportunity for our teams to compete safely."
Kennesaw State will travel to North Florida for two games Jan. 7 and Jan. 9 before hosting North Alabama on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16.
The Owls' final home series of the season will be against Florida Gulf Coast beginning Feb 11. They will close the season the following week at Stetson.
The ASUN tournament is scheduled to start March 2.
WOMEN'S CONFERENCE SLATE SET
The Kennesaw State women's basketball team will open conference play on New Year’s Day, traveling to Jacksonville for a two-game series, then returning home to host North Florida for a pair of games.
Kennesaw State will alternate home and away weekend series for the rest of the conference slate before wrapping up at home Feb. 19-21 against Stetson.
The full 2020-21 schedule, including non-conference opponents, will be released in the coming days.
