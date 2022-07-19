ATLANTA -- Alabama coach Nick Saban said that name, image and likeness guidelines, as well as conference realignment, are major threats to competitive balance in college football.
Saban said he does not dislike NIL in general and has been happy to see his players taking advantage of the new range of opportunities.
“Well, I don't dislike name, image and likeness. I'm all for the players. I want our players to do well,” Saban said Tuesday during the SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “Our players made over $3 million in name, image and likeness. I'm all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves.”
However, Saban echoed questions raised by Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin on Monday. Saban said that the lack of consistent rules around NIL puts certain teams at a disadvantage.
“There's got to be some uniformity and protocol of how name, image and likeness is implemented. I think there's probably a couple factors that are important in that,” Saban said. “How does this impact competitive balance in college athletics? And is there transparency to maintain fairness across the board in terms of college athletics? How do we protect the players, because there's more and more people that are trying to get between the player and the money.”
Saban said his biggest concern was the impact on the recruiting process. He said that while it is not a problem for Alabama as a perennial contender, it could cause issues for schools that have not won consistently.
“On the recruiting trail right now, there's a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises as to whether they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing,” Saban said. “I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have-nots. We're one of the haves. Don't think that what I'm saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we're one of the haves.”
Saban said the lack of rules currently in place regarding NIL, and the lack of uniformity in the rules, is unlike other sports.
“There is no competitive sport anywhere that doesn't have guidelines on how they maintain some kind of competitive balance,” Saban said. “I think that's important to college football. I think it's important to fans. That's why they have rules in the NFL, where you have a salary cap, you have difficult schedules if you have a successful season, you draft later if you have a successful season, you draft early if you have an unsuccessful season.”
Later in his news conference Tuesday, Saban said that the movement of teams into new conferences is another threat to parity in the sport.
“I do think, if we move toward the mega-conference -- again, that whole thing about competitive balance is going to be in question,” Saban said. “I’m not here to say we should have it or we shouldn’t have it, but if we have two 20-team leagues, how is that going to impact all the people that are not in those leagues?”
