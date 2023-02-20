Heading into the 2023 traditional state wrestling championships at the Macon Coliseum, Cobb County had three wrestlers who were trying to win back-to-back titles.
As of this past weekend, Hillgrove's Zion Rutledge, Kennesaw Mountain's Genevieve An and Lassiter's May Prado can now call themselves two-time state champions.
After a bye in the first round, Rutledge, wrestling at 215 pounds, pinned Mountain View's Lex Hennebaul in the first period, beat North Cobb's with an 11-4 decision in the semifinals and then pinned South Forsyth's Cole Williams in the third period of the championship match to claim the title. Rutledge dominated the championship match, as he was up 11-3 in points when the fall occurred.
An had been upset in the girls sectional tournament and finished third, and that may have provided enough incentive to take it to another level at state. In four matches in the 170-pound division she recorded four pins, which included two in the first period -- her opening match and then again in the final.
In the championship match, Mia Bernacki of Effingham County lasted only 1:31 into the match before An overpowered her to defend her championship.
Prado followed a similar path. After a bye in the first round, she defended her title by recording three straight pins. Only the championship match made it past the first round. Prado was up 11-2 when she finished off Monroe Area's Te'yarah Lett in the second period, 3:47 into the match.
Lassiter was the top team finisher, earning sixth place in Class AAAAAA, with Pope coming in 12th. Hillgrove was the best county performer in Class AAAAAAA finishing seventh. Harrison, Marietta and Walton finished 12th, 13th and 14th respectively. North Cobb was 18th.
In all Cobb came away with seven state champions, two runners-up and three third-place finishers.
Connor Cooper gave Hillgrove two individual champions. After a bye in the first round, he pinned Marietta's Alex Glymph and then earned a 6-3 decision over North Cobb's Michael Heyliger to reach the championship match. He wrestled Buford's Aaron Riner to a 6-6 tie after three periods and went to overtime. There, his takedown 36 seconds into the extra period proved to be the difference.
Marietta's Malachi Sanders used three pins to roll into the 150-pound championship match against Walton's Emil Necula.
Trailing 9-3 heading to the third period, Sanders took control by escaping twice and adding a takedown. By the time it was over, the Blue Devil had outscored his country rival 8-0 in the final 2 minutes to claim a 11-9 victory.
In Class AAAAAA, Lassiter's Riley McElligott, Sprayberry's Josh Sanders and Pope's Aidan Karpinski all earned titles.
McElligott earned a bye in the first round and then pinned his next two opponents to reach the 113-pound final. There he earned a major decision, beating Lanier's Tyler Ramos 11-3.
Sanders, wrestling at 132-pounds, used a bye and two pins to reach the final. Leading 4-1 heading to the third period against Lee County's Riley Brewer, Sanders used an escape with 47 seconds left to secure a 5-4 victory.
After a bye and a pin to reach the semifinals at 150-pounds, Karpinski earned an 11-1 major decision over North Forsyth's Christopher Henderson to reach the final. Karpinski controlled the match throughout. A takedown in the first period allowed him to take a 2-0 lead into the final 2 minutes. He capped it off with a reversal with 1:12 left in the match to earn a 4-0 decision.
Lassiter's Carter Brickley earned a runner-up finish at 120-pounds, while Heyliger (190) and Harrison's Landon Jones earned third-place finishes. Allatoona's Brooke French (115) earned a runner-up finish and Osborne's Shonticia Taft (145) finished third in the girls state tournament.
