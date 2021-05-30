Rugby ATL solidified its spot in first place in Major League Rugby’s Eastern Conference on Saturday with a 17-12 overtime victory over LA Giltinis.
It was the fifth straight win for Rugby ATL (7-3), and it came against the team with the most explosive offense in the league.
Rugby ATL took full advantage of a red card to LA Giltinis’ Luke White, who left the field for dangerous contact to the head at the 35-minute mark. Leading 7-5, Rugby ATL extended the lead to 17-5 while LA was playing with only 14 men.
Adriaan Carelse was the main offensive force for Rugby ATL scoring on a try, two conversions and a penalty goal for 12 points. Ryan Rees’ try from 45 meters out gave Rugby ATL its biggest lead of the day at 10 points.
With five minutes to play, LA Giltinis (8-2) pulled within five on a lengthy try from Angus Cottrell, but it was as close as it would get.
“Atlanta was good. They were up in our face all night and I think everyone can see how legitimate MLR is as a league after a match like that,” Giltinis coach Darren Coleman said in a release.
Rugby ATL will head to New Orleans to face the Gold on Saturday. It is the second meeting of the season for the teams as Rugby ATL won the first match 38-28 in April.
