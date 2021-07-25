MARIETTA — Rugby ATL is headed for the Major League Rugby championship game.
The Marietta-based team reached the finals in only its second year of existence after a come-from-behind 10-9 victory over Rugby Union New York in the Eastern Conference championship at Life University’s Lupo Family Field on Saturday.
Alex Maughan’s try gave Rugby ATL five points and Kurt Coleman’s two-point conversion kick with about 4 minutes remaining in the game helped the Atlanta team come back from a 9-3 deficit and win the Eastern Conference crown.
Rugby ATL (12-5) will now play the winner of Sunday's Western Conference title match between the LA Giltinis and the Utah Warriors in the MLR finals next Sunday at 4 p.m.
“It feels good to win,” Rugby ATL coach Scott Lawrence said. “I’m just more focused on our men and our process and developing young men who will be examples when we get there.”
With the higher-seeded team designated as the host for the championship game, second-seeded Atlanta would be the host if third-seeded Utah wins, but would go on the road if top-seeded LA is the winner.
Rugby ATL had to fight hard for its winning score as Maughan pushed his way through a solid group of New York defenders, squeezing through the gauntlet to cross the goal line to earn five points and cut the New York lead to one, 9-8.
Coleman proceeded to put the finishing touches to the win, kicking the ball through the uprights for the two-point conversion.
Rugby ATL got on the scoreboard first when Bautista Ezcurra scored on a penalty kick to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead 9:22 into the first half.
Rugby Union New York (10-7) came back to tie the game at 3-3 as Harry Bennett booted a penalty kick 33:56 into the first half and then took a 6-3 advantage that they would carry into halftime on another Bennett penalty kick at the 34:54 mark.
Rugby ATL narrowly missed tying the game early in the second half when Ezcurra’s penalty kick went wide right 54:36 into the contest.
Rugby Union New York added to its lead at the 61:01 mark when Bennett’s penalty kick sailed over the uprights to make it 9-3.
“I think they just stuck to the job,” Lawrence said. “They’ve always worked hard for each other. That was a really hard win and they had to work for it. New York wasn’t going to give it up, but we just persisted.”
