Rugby ATL's ascent to the top of Major League Rugby could reach the pinnacle Sunday when it faces the LA Giltinis for the championship at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with a 4 p.m. Eastern start.
After defeating Rugby United New York 10-9 in the Eastern Conference finals, Rugby ATL advanced to the finals in just its second year as a club.
Despite having a better record, the Giltinis (12-4) lost their only matchup against Rugby ATL 17-12 on May 29, but coach Scott Lawrence does not see many similarities between the two matchups.
“Not a whole lot. The teams are drastically different and the stakes are different this time around,” Lawrence said.
The championship game will be Rugby ATL’s eighth away game of the year. Home-field advantage was a strength for the Ratlers as they boasted an 8-1 at Life University's Lupo Family Field, but they went a disappointing 3-4 on the road.
Lawrence had high praise for his home fans and the impact they had on the season.
“The Ratlers in the Atlanta area have been phenomenal this year,” Lawrence said. “I usually go around and thank people for coming, and I’ve met so many diehards and also new fans that just love the whole experience.”
Rugby ATL fans will still have a chance to be a part of the action by attending the team's official watch party at MTH Pizza on Cumberland Parkway in Smyrna. The event is set to start at 3 p.m. and will have special pizza and beverage deals.
Lawrence said he did see the road game as a threat because of the long travel time and conditions. Despite the challenge, Rugby ATL is excited at the potential to bring back a championship.
"Every team strives to reach the postseason in any competition," Lawrence said. "We are excited for the players, the fans and our community to have an opportunity to bring a championship back to Atlanta."
Lawrence said staying focused will be a key when traveling to Los Angeles. With a championship trophy on the line, Rugby ATL is fully focused on what is in front of it.
Rugby ATL, however, will take on the Giltinis without Jason Damm, who tore his ACL against Utah in the penultimate game of the regular season. Other than Damm, the Ratlers should be at full strength.
“The Eastern Conference finals are in the rear-view mirror," team captain Matt Heaton said. "We are focused on the present and the task in front of us this week against a skilled Los Angeles squad."
