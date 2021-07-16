As it hits the road for the final game of the regular season Sunday against the New England Free Jacks, Rugby ATL has a chance to obtain home-field advantage for the Eastern Conference finals.
A watch party for the game will take place at MTH Pizza at 1675 Cumberland Parkway in Smyrna beginning at 6 p.m., ahead of the game's 7 p.m. start. Fans will be able to take part in pizza and drink specials.
“We are very proud of our relationship with MTH Pizza and really look forward to all the Ratlers joining us and celebrating a playoff run with our community,” Rugby ATL vice president Kevin McCorry said. “We always get a good turnout from Ratlers fans whether it is a game or a watch party.”
Rugby ATL needs just one point to clinch home-field advantage for the Eastern Conference finals next week. The team sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with 56 points, five points ahead of second place.
In MLR, a team earns five points with a win, with a draw resulting in one point. As Rugby ATL sits five points above Rugby United New York, it needs a draw or better to clinch home-field advantage.
Atlanta is the only Eastern Conference team to have clinched a playoff spot prior to the weekend.
Going head-to-head Sunday for the second spot will be New York (51 points) and New Orleans (46). New York would advance with a win, while New Orleans would need to win by at least 20 points.
The Eastern Conference finals will take place July 24 at 8 p.m., televised nationally by the CBS Sports Network.
In the Western Conference finals, the top-seeded Los Angeles Giltinis will host the Utah Warriors next week.
