Rugby ATL will host its inaugural exhibition match Sunday at 3 p.m. against the New Orleans Gold at Life University.
It will be the team’s only home exhibition, providing fans an opportunity to watch Rugby ATL in action for the first time as the team prepares for its inaugural season.
In addition to introducing the new team, there will be an introduction to the upgraded Lupo Family Field on the Life campus. In partnership with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, Rugby ATL will host a ribbon-cutting of the stadium prior to the game at 1:30 p.m., and the public is invited to see the new facilities that are unveiled.
“We are excited to showcase Rugby ATL to the city,” team president and CEO Bob Taylor said in a release. “This is a historic opportunity to see the first live-action game in franchise history. Our roster is full of young talented players with the work ethic required to play a high speed, exciting brand of rugby.”
Atlanta will introduce its 36-man roster ahead of the 16-game regular season, which will begin Feb. 9 when Atlanta hosts Utah.
Tickets for Sunday's exhibition game begin at $10 and can be purchased at www.rugbyatl.rugby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.