Rugby ATL announced a tripleheader event for Father's Day weekend, taking place June 19 at Lupo Family Field on the Life University campus.
The day will include 10-plus hours of rugby, live music, drinks and more.
Festivities will start at 1:30 p.m. with two Gwinnett Rugby and the Gainesville Rugby Club going head-to-head, followed by a matchup between Major League Rugby's Toronto Arrows and Austin Gilgronis. Rugby ATL will host the Houston SaberCats to close the night.
Fans can purchase a ticket for all three matches at rugbyatl.showare.com.
Rugby ATL (8-3) is first in the MLR Eastern Conference Standings and second overall in MLR heading into its game Sunday at Rugby United New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.