Rugby ATL is set to host Old Glory DC in its final home game of the 2021 regular season.
The Week 15 game will take place Saturday at 8 p.m. at Lupo Family Field on the campus of Life University. The team is advertising it as a "white-out," encouraging fans to wear white.
Rugby ATL comes in with a five-point lead atop the East Conference standings behind a 9-4 record. Despite the cushion, it is an important game as the team bids to remain in front of Rugby United NY, which has one extra game to play before the end of the regular season.
Rigby ATL coach Scott Lawrence emphasized the importance of focusing on one game at a time if the team is to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.
“We know we have three games left and we are in a tight race,” Lawrence said in a release. “We can’t take our eyes off DC.”
This is not the first time the teams have collided this season. DC won the first matchup 30-23 on March 27 in Leesburg, Virginia.
Rugby ATL received a boost this week as it was able to activate flyhalf Kurt Coleman after the South African had been out since suffering a leg injury during a February preseason match. Coleman can now return to the starting lineup, a role that he held last year, in which he scored 36 points through five games.
Ticket packages with unique benefits will be available to fans for Saturday, with proceeds going towards Make-A-Wish Georgia. The three package options include: a $5 option including a ticket to the game; a $10 option that includes a New Era Rugby ATL hat, a ticket and a raffle entry; and a $15 package that comes with a 2021 replica jersey, two raffle tickets and a game ticket.
Tickets can be purchased through the team website at RugbyATL.rugby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.