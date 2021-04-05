Rugby ATL scored 34 unanswered points to defeat San Diego Legion 41-22 on Saturday at Life University's Lupo Family Field.
The victory moves Rugby ATL (2-1) into first place in the MLR Eastern Conference.
Trailing 15-7, Rugby ATL began its scoring run when Robbie Petzer's penalty goal trimmed the deficit to five. Mark O’Keeffe followed with his second try to tie the game at 15-all.
A San Diego penalty in the closing minute of the half, allowed Petzer set up for another penalty goal attempt. The kick bounced off the upright and through for an 18-15 lead at the break.
Martini Talapusi got the scoring started in the second half with a try and Petzer added the conversion to push Rugby ATL's lead to 10.
After two more kicks by Petzer, a Jason Damm try and Petzer conversion pushed the lead to 38-15.
Petzer closed the scoring for Rugby ATL with another kick at the 73 minute mark.
Rugby ATL hosts Rugby United New York at Lupo Family Field on Sunday.
