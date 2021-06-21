MARIETTA -- Just like any other sport, it is important to play by the rules when competing in a rugby match. When facing off against Houston’s Sam Windsor, Major League Rugby’s leader in penalty goals scored, minimizing penalties becomes critical.
Rugby ATL took on Houston at Life University’s thoroughly-drenched Lupo Family Field on Saturday. Both teams battled the elements for the duration of the 80 minute match, but ATL came away with a 33-15 victory after putting away their penalty struggles at halftime.
ATL put the first points on the board at the 14 minute mark when Ross Deacon broke away from a maul at the try line, ATL settled for a 5-0 lead following a missed conversion attempt by Adriaan Carlese.
Houston failed to put together a consistent attack in the first half, and another Atlanta try between the posts by Jason Damm gave ATL 12 points going into halftime. However, Rugby ATL made five critical fouls deep in its territory, allowing Windsor to knock down all four penalty kicks to tie the game 12-12 at the half.
Windsor converted on another penalty 5 minutes into the second half, but it was all ATL from there. Deacon scored another try on a maul at the try line, launching ATL into an offensive explosion up 19-15 following a Carlese conversion..
Te Rangatira Waitokia took a turnover nearly the length of the field just a few minutes later, but he was called for a knock-on when he lost the ball at the try line. ATL failed to convert on the try attempt, but Damm cashed in with another try with 20 minutes to play. Two more Carlese conversions and a Johannes Gericke try gave ATL a 33-15 lead at the 66 minute mark.
Houston’s lack of offensive power was more apparent as the rain poured down late into the second half. ATL continued to stifle Houston attacks early and often, keeping Houston from getting its attack on track. ATL hammered away at the Houston attack for the remainder of the match, leaving Lupo with the lead in the Eastern Conference following the decisive victory over the Western Conference’s last place team.
