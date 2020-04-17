Rugby ATL’s inaugural season was shorter than expected, but it was still more than what many envisioned.
With what was deemed a successful, but truncated, inaugural season, the Major League Rugby franchise is looking to 2021 with determination and support from fans and sponsors.
“It's hard not to look back and be incredibly grateful for the support of our fans, the community at large and from our sponsors for getting Rugby ATL off the ground in 2020,” general manager and coach Scott Lawrence said in a release. “This year will be about building the product, the environment and getting behind the momentum we’ve achieved this year.”
The team is poised for Year 2 with committed funding, young players and a forge-ahead strategy. The franchise is looking forward to capitalizing on its core foundation of premier players and coaches.
The team is demonstrating its commitment to Atlanta by evaluating the roster and extending player contracts. The first MLR draft will be held June 13-14. As the newest team, Rugby ATL will receive a premium placement to select players.
The franchise is also continuing to develop the game of rugby here in the south by revamping its regional academy team -- 404 Rugby -- and announcing a new under-19 program.
