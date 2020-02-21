Rugby ATL will look to continue a spotless start to its inaugural season, hosting Rugby United NY on Sunday at Lupo Family Field in Marietta.
The game, Atlanta's second at home, is set to start at 3 p.m.
Prior to the game, the team will launch a "biggest fan" social media contest. At halftime, a selected fan will need to sprint past two Atlanta players to make it to the end goal, where they will win a team jersey.
Atlanta sits second place in the Eastern Conference and third overall in Major League Rugby.
The team announced that Johan Momsen and Matt Heaton were named to MLR's listing of the top 15 players following a Week 1 win over Utah. Momsen had 12 tackles, while Heaton had 17 tackles, including one key in stopping Utah from forcing a draw in the final minutes of the match.
Kurt Coleman leads Atlanta with 17 points and is third in MLR with five penalty goals.
