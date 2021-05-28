Rugby ATL is hosting a day’s worth of festivities for their Major League Rugby matchup with the LA Giltinis on Saturday.
The event is part of a salute to service for Memorial Day weekend. A full schedule of all the festivities can be found on the RugbyATL Twitter feed.
The idea of the event is to raise money and awareness for veterans, and the money raised will go back into the building of the Cobb County Veterans Memorial.
“There's 60,000 veterans in Cobb County and they have the Cobb County Veterans Memorial foundation, which will be looking to break ground on Veterans Day this year,” said Kevin McCrory, vice president of operations for Rugby ATL. “What we're doing with this game is the majority of the proceeds from the various fundraising aspects are going to be donated directly to Cobb Veterans Memorial foundation to help with the building of that memorial.”
The games will be held at Lupo Family Field at Life University. Parking opens at 3:30 p.m., and the gates will open for fans at 4 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m., there will be an amateur rugby match between the Columbus/Fort Benning Cruise-A-Matics, representing the Army, and the Onslow Rugby Club Misfits, representing the Marines.
After the game, there will be a live performance by the band Mixed Tribe.
The game between Atlanta and Los Angeles is set to kick off just after 8 p.m. Before the game, the junior ROTC program from Lassiter High School will be presenting the colors, and Rosa Campos will sing the national anthem.
Bruce Lauriault, one of the promoters of the festivities, said it will be a huge opportunity to expand the audience for Rugby ATL and MLR.
“This is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and Atlanta loves a winner,” Lauriault said. “Atlanta's got a first-place team right now, and nobody knows about it really, so they got a great big match Saturday.”
Rugby ATL (6-3) and LA (8-1) are the top two teams in MLR, with Rugby ATL currently on a four-game winning streak.
There will also be numerous events during the game, including military flag races, raffles and auctions for signed custom Rugby ATL jerseys. Half of the earnings from the auction will be donated to the Cobb County Veterans Memorial and the Travis Manion Foundation.
McCrory said honoring the military is one of the main points the team stands by, and this weekend was a great opportunity to do just that.
