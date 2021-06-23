Rugby ATL and the Make-A-Wish Foundation are partnering Saturday for the team's final home game against Old Glory FC.
A raffle will be held during the match, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish, and various ticket packages will also be available for fans to purchase to support the foundation.
Package 1, at $25, includes a game-day ticket and a $5 donation to Make-A-Wish. Package 2, at $50, includes a Rugby ATL New Era cap, a ticket, a raffle entry and a $10 donation.
Package 3, at $100, provides a 2021 replica jersey, a ticket, two raffle entries and a $15 donation to Make-A-Wish.
The match will kick off at 8 p.m. at Lupo Family Field on the campus of Life University. There will be entertainment for fans of all ages, including food, drinks and in-game activities such as fan giveaways.
The match will be a "white-out," with fans are encouraged to “paint Marietta white” while cheering on Rugby ATL and supporting a great cause.
