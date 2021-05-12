021020_MDJ_Rugby (44).JPG
Members of Rugby ATL wave to the crowd after winning their first regular season game.

With the availability of COVID-19 vaccines continuing, and with Major League Rugby games held outdoors, Rugby ATL announced it will increase its ticket availability to 50% for its game Saturday against the New England Free Jacks.

The existing health and safety measures at Lupo Family Field on the campus of Life University will remain in place. Measures include the encouragement of wearing face coverings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing.

The team said revisions to the 50% seating capacity, as well as other health and safety measures, will continue to be monitored as more information becomes available.

