Old Glory DC handed Rugby ATL its third consecutive defeat, 31-29, on Sunday in Washington D.C.
A late obstruction penalty while on attack cost Rugy ATL. Old Glory won their lineout and after two quick hit-ups, Dylan Taikato-Simpson wrapped around on a set play to break the line. He connected with Renata Roberts-Te Nana, with Danny Tusitala following up on the inside to take the final pass in for seven points, which proved to be the difference.
Scoring went back and forth between the two Eastern Conference rivals.
The match began with Rugby ATL winning a penalty at the first scrum and kicked to the corner. The lineout drive was similarly dominant, and when Tusitala came in at the side the referee awarded a penalty try.
Jason Robertson replied with a penalty goal for Old Glory DC, but just a minute later Rugby ATL was in for a second try. Old Glory bobbled the restart and 13 Jeremy Misailegalu took control. He was stopped but Harley Davidson was on hand to take the offload in for the score. Kurt Coleman’s conversion went straight down the middle.
Rugby ATL held a 17-9 lead when Old Glory took control with two tries before halftime.
A spilled ball distracted Rugby ATL’s defense just long enough for Tevita Naqali to scoop and drive through a hole. Quick ball from the ruck went wide right to a wide-open Taikato-Simpson to touch down.
Doug Fraser’s barging run down the left side sparked the second try. Again the ball was recycled quickly and Robertson flung the ball wide to Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz. Two passes later Declan O’Donnell was blasting through under the posts. Robertson tacked on the extras as the home side took a four-point lead into the break.
