MARIETTA -- Rugby ATL defeated Old Glory DC 32-12 Saturday night at Life University in its last game of the regular season at The Snake Pit.
The victory keeps Atlanta (10-4) in first place in the East Conference, one-half game and five points ahead of New York with two games left to play in the regular season.
Rugby ATL got things started quickly with a try score in the third minute. The conversion was good, and ATL took the 7-0 lead.
In the 14th minute of play, Rugby ATL doubled its lead when Wikus Groenewald added another try to the board. The conversion gave ATL a 14-0 lead.
Rugby ATL was awarded a penalty in the 23rd minute, and Bautista Ezcurra capitalized on it, adding three more points to the margin.
Old Glory was given a collapsing advantage after Jeremy Misailegalu was given a yellow card in the 30th minute, leaving ATL down a player for 10 minutes.
In the 33rd minute, Old Glory capitalized on the advantage, and got its first points of the game with a try. DC added the conversion to pull within 17-7.
Austin White added a try in the 39th minute to put Rugby ATL in front 22-7 going into the half.
At the start of the second half, ATL picked up right where it had left off.
In the 49th minute, Mark O’Keefe put the ball over the line, and ATL knocked the conversion through the uprights to pull in front 29-7.
Kurt Coleman, seeing his first action since February because of a leg injury, extended ATL’s lead to 25 in the 75th minute after converting on a penalty.
DC scored in the 80th minute, but failed to convert the conversion.
Rugby ATL has two more games of the regular season against the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the Utah Warriors, and the New England Free Jackets.
The playoffs begin July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.