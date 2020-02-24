Rugby ATL came up short in a comeback attempt against Rugby United New York in the Rugby ATL Stadium at Life University's Lupo Family Field on Sunday afternoon. Rugby United New York had pulled away by halftime but a late surge brought the final score to 19 - 22.
At the onset, both sides were stingy in defense and it was the bounce of the ball that finally solved the puzzle for Rugby ATL. Kurt Coleman’s chip kick eluded Ben Foden and Zander van Schalkwyk was on hand to snatch an opportunistic try. The conversion was on target and the home side took a 7-0 lead.
New York didn’t take long to respond. Its lineout drive set the platform, then a set move saw Connor Wallace-Sims peeling around to hold the inside defense and open the space for Foden to attack out wide. Rugby ATL’s gap was too large and there was no second invitation required as the RUNY fullback sped away for the try. Marsh was off target with the extras.
A second try for RUNY came only a few short minutes later. Another attacking lineout, this time on the right side, had Rugby ATL on the back foot. This time RUNY’s forwards did the work themselves, pounding away at the line until James Denise found enough space to duck in for the score. Cathal Marsh chipped over the conversion and New York were ahead by five.
Rugby ATL’s defense settled and it was the unlikely boot of Dylan Fawsitt who conjured the third RUNY try. His chip kick over the line caught the cover unawares and just as Van Schalkwyk had earlier, Mark O’Keeffe pulled the ball from of the air and stepped inside Rory van Vugt for a vital score just before halftime. Marsh was on target again to give RUNY a 19-7 lead at the break.
Both sides looked to the bench early in the second half. Rugby ATL brought in Johan Momsen and Ross Deacon, the latter squaring off against his former team. A compromised Troy Lockyear was replaced by Quentin Pradère for RUNY, with new signing Hanco Germishuys summoned just after.
RUNY were put under pressure and repeat penalties landed Paddy Ryan a seat in the sin bin. At the next scrum, the replacements made their mark, with Deacon tearing off the back. He was stopped short but pulled in three tacklers and Momsen was on hand to pick and drive straight through the remaining defender for the try. Two more points went up as Coleman’s kick sailed over the bar.
A long-range penalty attempt from Harry Bennett drifted wide just before RUNY returned to full strength. Sometime later Wallace-Sims broke through. Rugby ATL won a turnover but they couldn’t clear their lines. Another penalty gave Marsh a chance for three points and he would make no mistake in extending the lead to 8.
With time winding down Martini Talapusi, now on for Coleman, sent Sean Coughlan through a gap. Talapusi had a second go and his scoop pass nearly freed Zander van Schalkwyk but it was an inch off target, slipping through the winger’s fingertips into touch.
Van Schalkwyk would get one more say before the end. The game was lost as the clock ticked over 80 minutes but a bonus point was still on offer. RUNY’s defense repelled several attacks until Duncan van Schalkwyk picked out his brother, this time the pass finding its home for the try. Talapusi’s kick rang off the upright as the final whistle sounded.
The bonus point for losing by 7 or less ensures that Rugby ATL stays in a competitive position in the league standings despite the loss.
"RUNY were deserved winners controlling territory and converting their opportunities. We were lucky to come away with a bonus point in the end against a star-studded team," said General Manager and Head Coach Scott Lawrence shortly after the match ended.
Rugby ATL will play the undefeated Toronto Arrows Sunday, March 1. Tickets can be purchased at rugbyatl.rugby/tickets. The team is currently 2-1 in its inaugural season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.