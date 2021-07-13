The coronavirus pandemic truncated the 2020 Major League Rugby season and caused the cancellation of much of Rugby ATL’s inaugural season.
A year later, the team is headed to the playoffs for the first time after beating the Utah Warriors 41-31 on Saturday.
The team is also one point away from hosting the Eastern Division championship game, which would be July 25 at Life University. Rugby ATL will try to clinch home-field advantage Sunday when it closes the regular season at the New England Free Jacks.
Rugby ATL got off to a fast start in the first 20 minutes of its game with Utah, with two quick tries by Johan Momsen and Marko Janse van Rensburg. After Utah cut into the lead with a try by Danny Christensen, Vili Helu converted another try off of a breakaway by Ryan Nell to take a 17-7 lead into halftime.
Ross Deacon added to the lead early in the second half with another try after a Utah penalty gave Rugby ATL favorable field position. Robert Petzer's conversion extended the lead to 24-7.
Sama Malolo came in as a replacement for Utah and sparked a comeback. He scored three tries in the final 30 minutes of the game, and Christensen tacked on his second of the night at the 80th minute.
However, tries by Momsen and Austin White, in combination with two conversions from Kurt Coleman, gave Rugby ATL a 38-19 lead with 10 minutes to play. Utah gave one final push, but the point deficit proved too much.
