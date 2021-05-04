The return of Major League Rugby in 2021 has been complemented by the story of two teams -- from two different countries -- calling one stadium home for a season, and now they are coming together to form the Fire and Ice Cup matches.
In February, the Toronto Arrows needed a place to play because Canadian regulations and quarantine protocols made it so the Arrows could not compete in their home stadium. It led Arrows owner Bill Webb to contact Rugby ATL owner Marcus Calloway to see if the teams could share facilities for the upcoming season.
Toronto moved in, and now the two clubs have decided to commemorate the current working situation with the Fire and Ice Cup. The inaugural match of the Cup competition will take place Saturday at Life University's Lupo Family Field, with a 7 p.m. start.
"We compete on the pitch for 80 minutes, but at the end of the day, rugby is a fellowship -- a brother and sisterhood -- that brings us together to support the greater good of the sport," Rugby ATL general manager and coach Scott Lawrence said in a release. "It's been our pleasure to host the Arrows, and we're grateful for the opportunity to live the rugby ethos that binds our community."
What both teams hope to happen is a true rivalry between the two franchises, despite the distance between the two cities.
“The Fire and Ice Cup is a fantastic way to commemorate an unprecedented year for our two clubs,” Toronto director of rugby Chris Silverthorn said in the release. “We’re grateful for Rugby ATL opening their doors for us and giving us a sense of ‘home’ in this nomadic year of ours, displaying the unity of our sport. This Cup will not only add to our growing rivalry with Atlanta but will also serve as a reminder of how two clubs could come together to overcome challenges under an incredibly difficult set of circumstances.”
The teams will annually play for the Cup, and it will travel with the winning franchise. It can only be reclaimed if won in the home stadium of the last year's winner.
