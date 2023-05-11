After a couple seasons away from the high school game, former longtime Pope baseball coach Jeff Rowland is about to begin the grind again.
Rowland, who spent more than a quarter-century at the Greyhounds' helm before retiring in 2021, was named the head coach earlier this week at Holy Innocents' Episcopal School in Sandy Springs.
Rowland, who was scheduled to have a meet-and-greet with his new team Wednesday, said he is ready to hit the ground running.
"It's exciting," Rowland said. "I'm excited about the opportunity. There's only a handful of jobs I would have considered, and this is one of them. I've heard all kinds of good things about it."
Rowland, who was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2016, will be taking over for D.C. Aiken, who built Holy Innocents' into a perennial playoff contender, which included winning a 2007 state championship. This past year, the Bears went 29-4, won the Region 6AAAA title and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
Rowland said he had kept his hand in the coaching game over the past two years working with some travel ball teams and helping one of his former players, former major league outfielder Brandon Boggs, coach the Alpharetta Aviators of the Sunbelt Baseball League.
Now, Rowland said his batteries are recharged, and he is ready for another challenge.
Rowland has a career record of 532-249 as a head coach at three schools -- Pope, Shamrock and Mt. Zion-Carroll. He coached Pope to four state championships and two runner-up finishes in 26 years.
Rowland has also had 119 players play in college, 19 professionally and five in the major leagues — Boggs, Nate Lowe, Josh Lowe, Duane Underwood Jr. and Stevie Wilkerson.
In addition to coaching baseball, Rowland will also be teaching weightlifting and holding some administrative duties at Holy Innocents'.
As this school year nears its end and while he is trying to get to know his new team, Rowland said he is trying to catch up with all the other programs when it comes to scheduling for the 2024 season.
"We're a little behind," he said. "It used to be teams would put their schedule together in the fall. Now, many are already done."
That being said, Rowland said he likes to schedule teams and coaches who he knows. It means Cobb County baseball fans might see him on the local diamonds sooner than later.
However, Pope may not be one of those future foes. Rowland said he is likely to avoid scheduling the Greyhounds at the Jeff Rowland Baseball Complex in the near future.
"I don't think I could go there," Rowland joked. "I wouldn't know what dugout to go to."
