MARIETTA -- Roswell scored three first-half goals to take control of the game, en route to a 4-0 victory over Pope on Thursday in the Class AAAAAA state semifinals at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
Roswell (14-4-2) took advantage of a number of early miscues, which left Pope (15-3) in too big of a hole to come back.
“We were just shaken-up,” Pope coach Jennifer Smith said. “We got it together in the second half.”
Roswell moved on to face
Roswell scored 8 minutes into the match as Lauren Connelly took a shot from inside the box and put it into the far corner. Eleven minutes later, Pope’s first miscue occurred as a pass in front of goal went astray and it was sent into the net by Lara Kennedy to put the Hornets up 2-0.
Just shy of 30 minutes played, Roswell won a free kick on Pope’s half and was delivered into the box. The attempt to clear bounced off several players before finding its way into the goal for the Hornets' third score of the half.
Through the first 30 minutes, Pope played conservatively and did not push up the field unless a chance presented itself. Roswell was the dominant side on the ball and played pass after pass into the final third until chances turned into goals.
Pope was more aggressive in the second half. The Greyhounds pressed all the way up the pitch in a desperate effort to get back into the game. Conversely, the Hornets dropped back and played defense, limiting Pope's opportunities.
Despite their efforts, and some close chances, the Greyhounds could not break through. The final blow came with 2 minutes left to play as Connelly scored a direct free kick for her second goal and a 4-0 lead.
For Pope, the loss meant their season came to a close with its first final four run since 2018.
“We had a great ride,” Smith said. "Instead of being down on the loss, they will celebrate the accomplishments they made this season."
