On Monday morning, Mitchell, Conner and Parker Rostowsky will pile into one car and drive to Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville to compete in the U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament.
The brothers have been playing golf together for about 10 years, and they recently faced off at a U.S. Open local qualifier at Marietta Country Club, their home course.
But this moment might be hard to beat, especially if they all manage to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, which will take place at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina from Aug. 12-18.
Before they try to qualify, the brothers will talk about their approach to the course while traveling together from their lake house about 45 minutes from Jennings Mill. Lucky for the Rostowsky brothers, they will be on similar schedules. Parker tees off at 1:50, Mitchell at 2:00 and Conner at 2:20. Tournament staff was responsible for making the schedule.
They will play the first round today. The field will then be cut to the top 40 percent of players, plus ties for Tuesday’s second round. Other local players in the field include Marietta’s Jonathan Keppler, who won the Georgia Amateur last week, Marietta’s Matthew Hayes, Kennesaw State’s Brady Keran and Connor Coffee and Woodstock’s Brock Hoover.
“I think they put us all together because we’re brothers,” Conner said. “They assumed we would want to be close to each other.”
That was a good assumption to make. With Mitchell and Conner home from college this summer, the brothers can be found together on a golf course almost every single day.
Mitchell, the oldest brother, is a rising fifth-year senior studying Environmental Engineering at the University of Georgia. He is not on the golf team, but he briefly walked on to the football team as kicker. As a part-time intern at nearby Long Engineering, Mitchell has had more time to golf this summer.
Conner, the 2016 Class A Golfer of the Year, will be a sophomore on the Kennesaw State golf team. Parker, who won the 2018 Class A individual state championship and is a senior at Mount Paran Christian, is committed to Georgia to play golf.
When the brothers play together, they like to make bets on the outcome of shots, holes or rounds. The competition elevates their skills.
“We’re all pretty good, so we’re playing good competition,” Conner said. “And it definitely makes us all work harder and try to do better because we’re all pretty competitive and don’t like losing, especially losing to each other.”
Outside the golf course, Mitchell, Conner and Parker also take pickup basketball and board games seriously.
The two older brothers, who both stand at 6-foot-5, have a significant height advantage over the 5-9 Parker. Despite that, Parker refuses to let his brothers to win anything.
“(My competitiveness) comes from being the youngest and wanting to show them I can beat them even though they may be older and physically stronger,” Parker said.
Mitchell and Conner have taken note. Asked what they admire about Parker’s golf game, they immediately referenced his unwavering confidence.
“Parker is very competitive, and he is very determined,” Mitchell said. “Whenever the stakes are high, or if he has to make a putt, he always has the confidence to step up.”
Mitchell admitted he is probably not the best golfer in the family but said he still has an important role to play as the oldest.
“I try to set a good example for my younger brothers to go out there and have fun,” Mitchell said.
Michelle and Kevin, the brothers’ parents, make a point to have at least one of them present at a tournament to watch their sons.
If the brothers make it to the U.S. Amateur, the family might have to make a vacation out of it, Parker said.
In that scenario, the Rostowskys would likely travel to Pinehurst like they would any other tournament, all piled into one car.
