Kennesaw State’s Conner Rostowsky shot a 5-under par 67 and is tied for second after the opening round of the U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament at Jennings Mill Country Club in Watkinsville.
The former Mount Paran Christian standout made six birdies against only one bogeyw Monday and is one shot behind Berry College golfer Preston DeSantis, who shot a 6-under 66.
DeSantis birdied six holes, including five on the front nine. He also made an eagle on the 10th hole before making two bogeys over the last eight holes..
University of Georgia senior Spencer Ralston is tied with Rostowsky at 5-under par.
Ralston shot a 5-under 67 to lead the group who teed off in the morning.
Five players — Jacob Solomon (Auburn), Colin Bowles (Albany), Jansen Preston (Lexington), Spencer Ball (Suwanee) and Nick Willis (Cowpens, South Carolina) — were tied for third at 4-under par.
The afternoon flight was delayed by a 1-hour-51-minutes rain delay. Play resumed at about 5:45.
Nearly 120 players teed off with the hope of being one of five to qualify for next month’s U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst. After Monday’s first round, the top 40 percent of the field and ties made the cut for today’s second round.
The cut had not been determined at press time because of a nearly 2 hour rain delay in the afternoon, but it appeared as if it may fall at 3-over par.
Matthew Hayes and 2019 Georgia Amateur champion Jonathan Keppler, both from Marietta, finished the first day at 1-under par.
Two other Kennesaw State players were also in the field as Connor Coffee shot a 2-over 74 and junior Brady Keran shot a 3-over 75.
This is the second of two Amateur qualifiers in Georgia.
Former Harrison High School and current Georgia Tech standout Luke Schniederjans qualified for the championship last week by shooting an 8-under par in the first qualifier at Capital City Club-Crabapple in Woodstock. He shot a 5-under 65 on the first day of the qualifier but slipped to second place after shooting a 3-under 67 the next day.
