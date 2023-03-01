KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State got a career-high 24 points from Demond Robinson, and overcame a near disastrous free-throw shooting night to hold off Queens 67-66 in the quarterfinal round of the ASUN tournament Tuesday.
The victory advanced the Owls (24-8) into Thursday's semifinals where they will welcome Lipscomb to the KSU Convocation Center for a 7 p.m. tip time. It will be the second meeting between the programs this season. KSU won the first 85-72 at the end of January.
Tuesday was the third meeting between the Owls and the Royals. KSU had won the first meeting 76-67 in Charlotte, but Queens became the only visiting team to win in the Convocation Center this season with a 83-76 victory just 10 days ago. For the third time the game came down to the final moments, only it didn't have to.
“They remind me of who we were, and who we are," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "They play with an unbelievable chip on their shoulder. Those guys have had success, they have played in Sweet 16s, Elite Eights, and D2, NAIA, those guys can play. They pose a different challenge to us because like us they play four guards, and sometimes it’s like playing five guards, so our communication needs to be good but this game could have gone either way. If we make a few more free throws maybe it’s not as close, if they make a few more free throws, maybe we’re not playing again on Thursday.
With the game tied 58-58 with 5:14 to play, the Owls went on an 8-3 run. Terrell Burden, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds, started it with a steal and a driving layup. Chris Youngblood, who had 12 points and seven boards, connected on a mid-range jumper and was followed by Burden splitting two defenders for a driving layup to give KSU a 64-60 lead. Robinson capped the surge with a layup with 58 seconds left to go up 66-61. At that point, all the Owls had to do was make free throws to seal the victory. Only that proved to be harder than expected.
After making 12 of their first 16 free throw attempts, KSU missed nine of its last 10. Burden missed a pair with 40 seconds left and then two more 17 seconds later. Leading 66-63, Youngblood missed the his first attempt with 10 seconds to play, but made what proved to be the game-winner with his second for a four-point lead.
Queens went the length of the court and when Chris Ashby pulled up from just inside the half-court logo for a 3-pointer, it was a one-point game with 3.6 seconds to play.
Almost unbelievably, Youngblood, who came in as an 85% free-throw shooter, missed two more. The Royals rushed the ball up the floor, but could not get a potential game-winning shot off in time.
"Before we started the season, in the summer, the guys had to make 500 free throws a week," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "Once school started and they were in class, it was 250. We shot over 120,000 free throws as a team. The truth of it is is this. You can work on it all you want, it's like putting. It's a confidence thing. It's a routine thing. As soon as you hit one and it lips out, you start thinking, 'How did I miss that?' Then it becomes a mind thing. The thing we will do tomorrow is get them back focused on the routine and mechanics, because we're a better free throw shooting team than that."
KSU finished the game shooting 47.2% from the floor, but only 50% (13-of-26) from the free throw line. The Owls also benefitted from the fact the Royals were just as bad shooting free throws, as they also shot 50% (10-of-20).
After suffering the loss to Queens in the regular-season home finale, it looked like Kennesaw State might blow it off the floor in the early going. The Owls jumped to an 8-0 lead behind two baskets in the paint by Robinson and a 3-pointer by Youngblood. However the game quickly turned into a defensive slog. The Royals took the lead with 14:23 left in the first half and maintained it all the way to halftime where it held a 29-26 advantage.
KSU opened the second half on an 11-1 run which was highlighted with six points by Robinson to build a 37-30 lead. The 6-foot-8 forward got a little extra motivation for a snub by the ASUN coaches, and took it out on the Queens defenders in the lane.
"I realized (I was going to be the focus of the offense) when I woke up," he said. "I was just focused, was ready all day, my mind was on this game."
Robinson finished the night making 9-of-11 field goals and 6-of-10 from the free throw line. He also added six rebounds and two steals.
"Our all-conference teams came out yesterday, and if Demond Robinson isn't one of the best 15 players in our league, than call me crazy," Abdur-Rahim said. "When he sat here and said he woke up with it on his mind, he woke up with it on his mind. I could see it at shoot around and I knew I was going to him and I was going to ride him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.