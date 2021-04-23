MARIETTA -- The Pope girls soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 2-1 upset loss to Riverwood in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs Thursday at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
The Region 6AAAAAA champion Lady Greyhounds (10-5-2) fell behind 2-0 in the first half and could only manage one goal in the second half to end their drive for the state championship.
“We had our chances at the end, but we just couldn’t do it,” Pope coach Jeff Welp said. “The girls had a good season, and nothing takes that away.”
Riverwood (7-7-3), the fourth seed from Region 7AAAAAA, advanced to play the winner of Lanier and Paulding County in the second round Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders controlled the early part of the first half, getting several shots on goal before finally connecting on Madison Lauk's goal off of a rebound of an attempt by Brianna De La Rosa for a 1-0 lead with 25:28 remaining in the half.
Riverwood continued to dominate possession and had a number of near-misses until McKenzie Fredericks scored on a free kick with 36 seconds to go in the first half to make it 2-0.
The second half started differently from the first as it was Pope which went on the offensive, pressing the defense with a number of shots on goal.
The Lady Greyhounds finally got on the scoreboard with 30:06 remaining in the game when Natalie Aluisy scored on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Riverwood had a chance to increase its lead on a penalty kick with 7:30 left in the game, but Pope goalkeeper Allison Gentry made a leaping save of Fredericks' attempt and batted the ball out of harm's way.
Pope had a couple of more prime scoring opportunities late in the second half that fell short as Presley Morales’ shot went just over the goal with 4:06 remaining, and Aliusy’s shot with 39 seconds to go skidded just left.
“I think the biggest difference for us, honestly, was the intensity changing from the beginning of the season we had until now,” Riverwood coach Madison Fletcher said. “We had to play Pope in our scrimmage game (Jan. 29) and lost a big one. It was 4-0. Sadly, we waited to make it matter until it matters, but this was big for the girls. We knew moving forward that this was a big one, that we were the underdogs, and that was the biggest thing for them.”
